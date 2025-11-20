Civilian drones to enjoy wide use in Russia — PM

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia is going to achieve sound progress in development of drones and they will be widely used in civilian industries in coming years, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Russian Transport Forum.

"We expect to achieve the greatest progress during the next five years in the sphere of unmanned aerial vehicles use in the economy," Mishustin said. "Civilian drones will enjoy high demand not merely in logistics but also in such spheres as agriculture, energy, geodetics and cartography, and ecology," he noted.

A relevant national project has been implemented at present for the second year in a row for this purpose, the prime minister noted. "Several practical steps have already been done. A special airspace class - H - is been introduced, where the simplified procedure for flights of such aerial vehicles is provided for," Mishustin added.