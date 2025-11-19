UK adds three Russian companies, four individuals to sanctions list

LONDON, November 19. /TASS/. The United Kingdom has added three companies and four individuals from Russia to its sanctions list, according to a document released by the UK Foreign Office.

Six items are on the list of restrictive measures for cyber-related activities, the document says. In this section, restrictions were imposed against ML Cloud, Media Land, and individuals associated with the latter, including Alexander Volosovik, Kirill Zatolokin, Yulia Pankova, and Andrey Kozlov.

The basis for the introduction of sanctions is the suspicion that the specified companies are or have been "involved in relevant cyber activity, providing support for the commission, planning or preparation of such activity, and supplied technology and provided technical assistance that could contribute to the commission of relevant cyber activity." London considers the individuals in question to be involved in facilitating cybercrime.

Aeza Group was blacklisted under the all-Russian sanctions list for actions allegedly aimed at "destabilizing Ukraine" by supplying relevant technologies.

If blacklisted, UK bank accounts of companies and individuals will be frozen, and individuals will also be subject to entry bans.