MOEX Index surpasses 2,600 points first since November 10

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The MOEX Index surpassed 2,600 points during the main trading session for the first time since November 10, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 2:50 p.m. Moscow time (11:50 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was up by 1.48% at 2,600.19 points.

By 3:06 p.m. Moscow time (12:06 p.m. GMT), the MOEX Index had extended gains to 2.06% as it traded at 2,615.99 points, while the RTS Index was up by 2.06% at 1,016.71 points.

The MOEX and RTS indices rose by 0.51% to 2,576.05 and 1,001.19 points, respectively, at the opening of trading.