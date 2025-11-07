Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Friday as the MOEX Index added 0.12% to 2,545.7 points, while the RTS Index gained 0.12% to 985.48 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble rose by 6.9 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.393 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.75% at 2,561.87 points and 991.79 points, respectively. The yuan exchange rate was up by 7.6 kopecks at 11.4 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker fell by 0.68% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,525.46 points.