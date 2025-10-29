Indian Oil not going to stop Russian oil buying — newspaper

NEW DELHI, October 29. /TASS/. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) do not plan to completely abandon Russian oil purchases under pressure of Western sanctions, Director (Finance) Anuj Jain said.

"We are absolutely not going to discontinue (buying Russian crude) as long as we are complying with the sanctions. Russian crude is not sanctioned. It is the entities and the shipping lines which have got sanctions," Jain said, cited by The Times of India.

"If somebody comes to me with a non-sanctioned entity, and the (price) cap is being complied with and the shipping is okay, then I will continue to buy it," he added.

Russia remains the principal oil supplier to India. Its share in total Indian imports of this energy resource reached 33.3% in September.