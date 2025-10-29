30 heated bus shelters installed in Komi Region's polar city

SYKTYVKAR, October 29. /TASS/. The Vorkutaugol city-forming company installed 30 heated bus shelters in the Komi Region's polar city of Vorkuta and neighboring villages under a three-year social partnership agreement with the city and regional administrations. The bus shelters are adapted for operation at temperatures to minus 40 degrees, the company's press service told TASS.

"The project to install modern bus shelters is an important step in developing urban infrastructures. The new pavilions are comfortable for Vorkuta residents and they contribute to shaping the city's modern look. Since 2023, the company has installed 30 heated bus shelters in the city and villages, where 12 bus shelters were manufactured by the company's structural division, the Vorkuta Mechanical Plant. 18 pavilions, manufactured and supplied by the Next Company, cost 34.615 million rubles ($434,000)," the company told TASS.

The bus shelter consists of two blocks - open and closed. The heat comes from infrared heating panels mounted inside. The structures are adapted for use in the harsh Arctic climate at temperatures to minus 40 degrees. They are made of anti-vandal materials with non-combustible cables. The Vorkuta Mechanical Plant has successfully mastered production of such bus shelters.

Earlier, the Russian government approved a comprehensive plan to 2035 to develop Vorkuta, where investments in fixed assets are estimated at 330 billion rubles ($4 billion). In addition to diversifying the city's economy and creating new industries, the plan is to develop urban infrastructures and landscaping.

Vorkuta is an Arctic single-industry city north of the 67th parallel with a population of about 68,000 people, one of the 16 backbone settlements of the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone. Initially, it was created as a coal mining center with a population of 250,000 people. The Vorkuta agglomeration includes 16 settlements - the city and villages, ten of which are officially listed but are not inhabited, and another 20 settlements have been abolished or closed at different times. About 6,000 residents are employed with coal mining and auxiliary industries of the Vorkutaugol city-forming enterprise (part of AEON Corporation's Russian Energy Company) - a biggest Russian producer of coking coal used in metallurgy.