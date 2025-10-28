Sber expects higher profits in annual terms this year

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Sberbank continues expecting that the profit in 2025 will be above last year figures, Deputy CEO Taras Skvortsov said at a teleconference.

"As promised and planned, we continue planning in general to achieve the profit size higher than in 2024 on an annualized basis," he said.

The net profit of Sberbank under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) gained 6.5% year on year in January - September 2025 and reached 1.3 trillion rubles ($16.2 bln), the top Russian bank said earlier today. The net profit of Sberbank under the IFRS stood at 1.58 trillion rubles ($19.8 bln) in 2024.