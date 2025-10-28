India, China to decide on their own whether to buy Russian energy resources — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russia offers energy resources at an attractive price but it is up to India and China to decide whether to buy them from Russia or not, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, answering a question whether the Russian side discussed with leaders of these countries attempts of the US to persuade them to give up buying Russian oil and gas.

"Certainly, we have trade relations with many countries, including the indicated ones," Peskov said. "We offer our commodity. The commodity has the strategic significance for many countries. It is competitive, it is attractive. And then the countries will decide on their own to what extent it is attractive and how other offered alternatives can compete with our commodity," he added.

Peskov elected not to disclose details of such discussions. "Certainly, we discuss various issues within the framework of management of projects implemented in the context of this trade and economic cooperation. Any details are hardly suitable and hardly possible to be given in this regard," he added.