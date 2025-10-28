Russia, Indonesia might agree on visa-free travel at some point — envoy in Jakarta

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. An agreement on visa-free travel between Russia and Indonesia seems possible in the foreseeable future, though the issue has not yet been formally discussed, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergey Tolchenov said in an interview with TASS.

"As far as I understand, visa-free travel can only be introduced if both sides decide to move forward, reach an agreement, and sign the relevant intergovernmental document. So far, this topic has not been considered, but I believe it is quite realistic in the foreseeable future," the diplomat noted.

He added that Russia and Indonesia currently have an agreement aimed at simplifying visa procedures for holders of ordinary foreign passports. "This primarily reduces the number of documents required to obtain a visa and shortens processing times. Nevertheless, we are not yet discussing visa-free travel," Tolchenov explained.

The ambassador recalled that Russian citizens can already obtain visas upon arrival in Indonesia - "they don’t need to apply in advance and can even complete the process online." He also emphasized Russia’s interest in welcoming more Indonesian visitors "both as tourists and as students."

"The topic has already come up that we are also interested in Indonesians as a labor force we could attract and employ. Therefore, we have a genuine interest in this direction. I believe that, sooner or later, the issue of visa-free travel will be on the table," Tolchenov concluded.