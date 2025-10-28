EU’s seizure of frozen Russian assets may become prelude to war, Orban warns

BUDAPEST, October 28. /TASS/. The European Union’s intentions to use Russia’s financial assets immobilized in the West may trigger a direct conflict with Russia and serve as "a prelude to war," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned.

"Brussels has obtained a new wonder weapon to seize and use Russia’s currency reserves in Europe. This may [ignite] a conflict between Russia and Europe or may even become a prelude to war. A further escalation of the conflict can be prevented through direct talks between Russia and Europe. We have insisted on that at meetings over the past few days," the Hungarian head of government wrote on his page on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist).

Orban has previously expressed his opposition to the EU’s seizure of Russian assets, arguing that it could provoke a strong response from Moscow. The Hungarian prime minister also noted that he had discussed the matter in letters with Russian President Vladimir Putin.