Arctic development comprehensive plans' implementation requires $37 billion — official

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Implementation of more than 500 events under comprehensive plans to develop settlements in the Russian Federation Arctic Zone to 2035 requires almost 3 trillion rubles ($37 billion), Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev told TASS.

Earlier, Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reported the government had approved a comprehensive plan for development of Arctic settlements.

"The necessary financing for 516 long-term planned events is 2.9 trillion rubles, where 60% come from extra-budgetary sources," the deputy prime minister said.

According to him, 29% of planned measures are aimed at improving housing conditions, upgrade of housing infrastructures and landscaping. New housing will be built in the Chukotka Autonomous Region, water supply networks will be built in Arkhangelsk and Murmansk, and courtyard areas in Vorkuta will be landscaped. Additionally, 23% of the events are aimed at creating tourism, sports and cultural infrastructures.