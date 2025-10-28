Arctic master plans strategically important for Norther Sea Route logistics — minister

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The comprehensive plan to develop settlements in the Russian Federation Arctic Zone is of strategic importance in ensuring the Northern Sea Route logistics, Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said.

Earlier, Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reported the government had approved a comprehensive plan for development of Arctic settlements.

"The list features 19 backbone settlements, which, in addition to being important industrial hubs, are important for development of our mineral resource centers and play a role in ensuring the country's defense and security, and, of course, in the development of the Northern Sea Route and the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor," the minister told the Federation Council's meeting on development of the Far East and Arctic.

The master plans and long-term plans are aimed at achieving national goals in terms of improving the living environment, growth of investment in fixed assets, and a bigger share of the tourism industry in GDP.