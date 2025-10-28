Second import-substituted MC-21 aircraft takes to skies

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The import-substituted Russian MC-21 aircraft has taken off from the airfield of the Irkutsk Aviation Plant of the Yakovlev company (part of the United Aircraft Corporation of the Rostec State Corporation), the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry said. Footage of the aircraft's flight has been posted on the ministry's Telegram channel.

The operation of new domestic systems and PD-14 engines was tested on board.

"The aircraft will join the certification testing program along with the MC-21 prototype partially equipped with new Russian systems and units, which made its first flight in its new form on April 29, 2025," the ministry said.

Certification of the import-substituted MC-21 aircraft is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026, after which the first two aircraft will enter serial production, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said earlier.