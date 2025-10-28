ASEAN, China sign upgraded free trade pact in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, October 28. /TASS/. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China have signed an upgraded free trade agreement. The ceremony took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, a TASS correspondent reports.

The move is expected to open the way to deeper cooperation, stronger regional connectivity, and shared prosperity for peoples of ASEAN member states and China, the broadcast announcer said.

The completion of consultations on the creation of the Free Trade Area 3.0 was announced by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in July.