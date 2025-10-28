Musk launches his own online encyclopedia Grokipedia — NYT

NEW YORK, October 28. /TASS/. American entrepreneur Elon Musk has launched his own version of an online encyclopedia called Grokipedia, The New York Times reported.

The Grokipedia website, which was designed to be a Wikipedia-like platform, was launched on Monday, according to the report. It currently boasts over 800,000 entries written using artificial intelligence. According to the publication, Wikipedia has nearly 8 million articles. The name of the new online encyclopedia is a play on the name of the AI engine Grok developed by Musk's xAI.

In September, the entrepreneur claimed on social media platform X that Grokipedia would be a major improvement over Wikipedia, and in October, while announcing the imminent launch of his online encyclopedia, he pointed to the need to work to eradicate propaganda.

Earlier, Musk called for an end to financial donations to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia due to its editorial policies.