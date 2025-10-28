Indonesia interested in oil, gas supplies from Russia — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Indonesia is interested in Russian oil and gas supplies, and discussions are underway with various Russian companies, Russia’s Ambassador to the republic Sergey Tolchenov said in an interview with TASS.

"As for the fuel and energy complex, the Indonesian side, which is a net importer of both oil and liquefied gas, is interested in supplies from Russia, with discussions underway with various Russian companies," he said. "I haven't yet given any figures or mentioned any company names so as not to create unhealthy excitement and expose our Indonesian partners to the possible risk of secondary sanctions from Western countries, which are closely monitoring what we do in Indonesia," the diplomat added.

Work is underway, he noted. "We have repeatedly told the Indonesian side that we are ready to supply here any types of energy or processed products, in which Indonesia is interested," Tolchenov said. "Regarding other energy sectors, I would highlight nuclear energy first and foremost, as Russia, specifically the state corporation Rosatom, is a leading player in the global nuclear market. It is also active here, expressing its interest and willingness to cooperate with the Indonesian side," he explained.

"The dialogue is proceeding slowly, but we nevertheless see that the process of the formation of the nuclear industry in Indonesia is nearing completion, meaning determination of the agencies that will oversee this area, and with whom, in fact, it will be possible to conduct substantive negotiations," the ambassador said. "This will allow us to move the discussion about the peaceful uses of nuclear energy into the practical realm. I sincerely hope that a large nuclear power plant or small modular reactors will be built here, either onshore or afloat. We are ready to cooperate with our Indonesian partners in all those areas," he concluded.