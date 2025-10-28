Trade turnover between Russia, Indonesia to exceed $5 bln by end of 2025 — envoy

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The Russian side expects trade turnover between Russia and Indonesia to exceed $5 bln by the end of 2025, Russia’s Ambassador to Indonesia Sergey Tolchenov said in an interview with TASS.

"Regarding trade turnover, I have figures for the first six months, which also show significant growth. Moreover, our Russian and Indonesian statistics are very difficult to correlate, but it's encouraging that both are showing growth. This is why we expect that by the end of 2025, we will probably reach around $5 bln in bilateral trade turnover," he said.

The structure of trade turnover hasn't changed much, the diplomat noted, adding that metals, energy resources, timber, fertilizers, and agricultural products are still Russia's key exports. "This entire product range remains the same, but both the value and physical indicators are increasing," he said. "Palm oil remains Indonesia's key export. It's the number one export product to the Russian market. However, there's interest on both sides in expanding and diversifying trade flows. Quite a few Indonesian companies are willing to supply their products to our market," Tolchenov said.

He also noted the expected signing of a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Indonesia in December. "I am convinced that this will contribute to the growth of bilateral trade turnover," the ambassador said.