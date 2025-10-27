Kaliningrad Region head calls Lithuania's statements on transit restrictions provocation

KALININGRAD, October 27. /TASS/ Lithuania's statements on limiting transit with Russia are a provocation, said Kaliningrad Region Governor Alexey Besprozvannykh.

"All of Lithuania's statements on transit restrictions can be regarded as a provocation. By restricting transit, they are again trying to create difficulties for trade between Kaliningrad and other regions of the country. This is a violation of the conditions of Lithuania's accession to the European Union in 2004. The methods were not surprising," he said on Telegram.

According to him, the authorities of the Kaliningrad region are monitoring the situation, are in touch with all carriers, and an operational center is working to ensure transport accessibility in the face of the restrictions.

"We have strong support of the president and the federal government, and many measures have been taken and are being taken to ensure that we do not depend on permanent unfriendly actions by our 'neighbors.' We continue to develop other transport routes," Besprozvanykh said.

Earlier, President Gitanas Nauseda said the government has proposed limiting transit to Kaliningrad amid ongoing incidents with weather balloons of smugglers.