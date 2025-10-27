Russian stock market declines at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell below 2,500 points at the start of the main trading session for the first time since December 20, 2024.

According to trading data as of 10:00 AM Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were down 1.99%, to 2,493.2 and 969.99 points, respectively. The yuan exchange rate fell 6.85 kopecks, to 11,078 rubles.

By 10:15 AM Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices slowed their decline to 1.71%, reaching 2,500.33 and 972.76 points. The yuan exchange rate accelerated its decline to 12.25 kopecks and reached 11.024 rubles.