Tax burden totals 34.4% of GDP in 2025 — finance minister

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The total tax burden, including revenues from the oil and gas sector, is 34.4% of GDP in 2025, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"In 2025, the total tax burden is estimated at 34.4%, including revenues from the oil and gas sector. Considering that the oil and gas burden equals 3.5%, we can calculate that our total tax burden, excluding oil and gas tax deductions, is approximately 30%," he said.

This level is competitive compared to countries with developing economies, the minister added.