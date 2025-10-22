Russia may introduce retaliatory measures against Norwegian fishing vessels in 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, October 22. /TASS/. Russia is preparing retaliatory measures against Norwegian fishing vessels, which may be introduced this year, Ilya Shestakov, head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries, told reporters on the sidelines of the International Fisheries Forum and Exhibition of the Fishing Industry, Seafood, and Technology.

"We held a meeting. The Norwegian side stated that they are allegedly working within the framework of our agreement, which we strongly disagree with. They will not lift any restrictions for now," Shestakov said.

"We are currently preparing retaliatory measures, which we will announce to the Norwegian side in due course. While our further negotiations are on hold, the dates for the next consultations have not been determined, including the meeting of the joint fisheries commission, which we need to convene to distribute volume for next year," he added, noting that retaliatory measures could be introduced as early as this year.

According to him, the situation is not yet impacting fish stocks.

"This year, we are still acting according to the agreements we reached in 2024. Therefore, the situation is currently developing as expected until the end of the year," the head of Federal Agency for Fisheries explained. He added that Norway's illegal measures will have full consequences starting in 2026.

In July 2025, Norway unjustifiably imposed a fishing ban on two Russian companies in its exclusive economic zone. The Federal Agency for Fisheries stated that this constituted a gross violation of existing agreements on the joint management of aquatic bioresources.