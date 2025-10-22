MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. European countries are buying American gas at Chanel-level prices, harming their own economies, said Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"The gas supplied from America to Europe isn't Chanel. But they have valued its scent just as highly as French perfume. And they buy it, destroying their own economies. And they blew up our gas pipelines, making things worse for themselves," Volodin noted during a discussion of the Russian Federation budget for 2026 and the planning period of 2027 and 2028.

According to him, European leaders are showing a lack of responsibility toward the interests of their citizens.

"The future will show what they've done, because they lack a responsible attitude toward their citizens, which is what we're talking about now. We need to think about the country, think about our citizens," the State Duma speaker added.

On July 27, EC President Ursula von der Leyen and Trump agreed that Washington would impose 15% tariffs on approximately 75% of European goods imported into the US, starting August 1, instead of the 30% tariff on all European imports that the White House had threatened. In exchange, the commission promised to completely ban all Russian energy imports to the EU and purchase $750 billion worth of American oil, gas, nuclear equipment, and fuel, as well as invest $600 billion in the US economy.