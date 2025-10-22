Russia-Uzbekistan trade turnover rises by 7% in 2025

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Uzbekistan has grown by 7% this year, Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.

"Since 2019, trade turnover between Russia and Uzbekistan has more than doubled, approaching 1 trillion rubles. This year, we are recording a further 7% increase," he said.

To expand the number of joint projects between the two countries, particular attention is being paid to developing mechanisms that support cooperative activity, Manturov noted. One of the key elements of this effort, he said, is the Russian-Uzbek investment platform. "It was established on the instructions of our heads of state. A list of promising projects has already been prepared, and the first of them are expected to receive financing in the near future," Manturov added.

According to him, more than 3,000 enterprises with Russian participation are currently operating in Uzbekistan, accounting for about 22% of all companies in the country with foreign capital.