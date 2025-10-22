Japan-Russia trade turnover rises by 5.38% in September to $682 mln

TOKYO, October 22. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Japan in September 2025 increased by 5.38% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 103.7 bln yen (around $682 mln), according to TASS calculations based on data published by the Japanese Ministry of Finance.

Imports from Russia during this period grew by 4.1%, while exports from Japan to Russia increased by 7% compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, in the first half of the current fiscal year (April-September), trade between the two countries rose by 2.34%. From April to September, exports from Japan to Russia increased by 6.4% to 195 bln yen ($1.2 bln), while imports from Russia rose by 0.4% to 382 bln yen ($2.5 bln).

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) continues to be the main component of Japanese imports from Russia in September, accounting for 65.3% of the total Russian imports to Japan (55.4% from April to September). Meanwhile, automobile deliveries remain the key item of Japanese exports to Russia, representing 58.7% of the total in September and 58% from April to September.

Imports from Russia

In September 2025, Japan increased its LNG imports from Russia by 28.6% compared to the same period in 2024. In the first half of the current fiscal year (April-September), Japan increased LNG imports from Russia by 7.6% compared to the same period last year. Japan, as in previous months, did not purchase Russian oil subject to the G7 price cap, except for supplies from the Sakhalin-2 project linked to LNG deliveries from the same project.

In September, Japan reduced coal imports from Russia by 35.7% and non-ferrous metals - by 28.9%, while imports of pig iron and steel surged by 402.6%.

Japan also cut grain imports from Russia by 79.5%, vegetables - by 52.2%, and fish and seafood - by 29.1%.

Exports to Russia

In September, Japan reduced shipments of passenger cars to Russia by 18.7% compared to the same period last year. At the same time, Japan also cut deliveries of parts and components to Russia by 33%, motorcycles and jet skis - by 79.6%.

In the first half of the current fiscal year (April-September), Japan reduced car exports to Russia by 12% compared to the same period last year. From April to September, shipments of components and parts decreased by 17.4%, while motorcycles and jet skis declined by 71.4%.

Japan also reduced plastic exports to Russia in September by 55.5%, but increased shipments of rubber products by 10.8%.