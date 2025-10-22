Tunnel linking Russia, US may be built over time — analyst

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Construction of a tunnel connecting Russia and the United States via Bering Strait is possible in the future but not now, former New Jersey Superior Court judge and political commentator Andrew Napolitano told TASS in an interview.

Special envoy of the Russian President Kirill Dmitriev earlier made a statement about the start of discussions on building the tunnel between Russia and the United States. According to him, the tunnel connecting Russia and Alaska via Bering Strait could be built in less than eight years and its cost will not be above $8 bln.

"I think he [Donald Trump] would relish an opportunity to build something as great as that. It would not surprise me if it happens but not now, not soon," the expert noted.

"He has three of four years to go on his term. I do not know if it could be built in such term but it could certainly be started," Napolitano added.