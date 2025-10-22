Portfolio of joint projects of Russia and Uzbekistan exceeds $57 bln

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan are currently implementing over 400 joint projects worth over $57 billion, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced in his welcoming address to the participants of the second meeting of the Council of Regions of Russia and Uzbekistan, a TASS correspondent reported.

The head of state's welcoming address was read by Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjayev.

"As many as 3,000 companies with Russian capital operate in our country. In total, the portfolio comprises over 400 joint projects worth over $57 billion," Khodjayev quoted the Uzbek leader as saying.

It was also noted that by the end of 2024, trade turnover between Russia and Uzbekistan will reach $12 billion, having grown by another 10% since the beginning of this year.

The second meeting of the Council of Regions of Russia and Uzbekistan is underway in the Moscow Region on October 21-22. The parties intend to define new areas of cooperation and sign a number of agreements. The event is sponsored by Russia’s Economic Development Ministry, the Government of the Moscow Region, and the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.