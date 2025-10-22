Kamaz expects 50,000 trucks to be sold in Russia this year — CEO

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Kamaz expects truck sales in Russia to stand at 50,000 units as of the end of 2025, CEO Sergey Kogogin said at the meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"If we consider the market, it approximately look like the following - we expect about 50,000 [trucks to be sold] this year. The share of Kamaz in this market is already 34% at present; it increased by a factor of two when comparing to 2024," he said.

The government promptly took measures this year that were needed for the market support, Kogogin stressed. Particular attention was also paid to the passenger transport, he noted.

"The decision was promptly made this year to allocate extra funding for subsidies to regions. It influenced capacity utilization of our plants," the chief executive noted.