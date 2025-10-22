MOEX, RTS indices rise by 0.85% in early trading

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The MOEX index increased by 0.85% to 2,654.83 points and the RTS index also rose by 0.85% to 1,028.09 points at the opening of the Moscow Exchange trading session on Wednesday.

At the same time, the yuan increased by 4.2 kopecks reaching 11.45 rubles. By 10:01 a.m., the yuan exceeded 11.462 rubles for the first time since October 6 (5.5 kopecks).

By 10:15 a.m., the MOEX index had slowed its advance to 2,648.68 points (+0.62%), while the RTS index stood at 1,025.71 points (+0.62%). At the same time, the yuan was trading at 11.457 rubles (+4.9 kopecks).