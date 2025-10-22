Orenburg plant starts receiving gas from Karachaganak Field — Kazakh Energy Minister

ASTANA, October 22. /TASS/. The Orenburg gas processing plant (GPP) attacked earlier by Ukrainian drones has started taking gas from the Karachaganak Field in Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov told reporters on the sidelines of the Majilis, the lower house of the Kazakh parliament.

"Gas intake has started [at the Orenburg GPP]. Everything is fine," the minister said. "We will restore everything bit by bit, as I promised yesterday," he added.

On October 19, head of the Orenburg Region Evgeny Solntsev said on his Telegram account that drones attacked the industrial plant and gas plant’s infrastructure was damaged as a result. According to Gazprom, the plant temporarily halted raw gas intake from the Karachaganak Field.