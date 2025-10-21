Gold prices falls below $4,100 per troy ounce for the first time since October 13

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The price of gold futures with delivery in December 2025 fell more than 6% on the Comex exchange, a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, falling below $4,100 per troy ounce for the first time since October 13, 2025, according to market data.

As of 5:45 p.m. Moscow time (2:45 p.m GMT), the price of gold fell 6.11% to $4,093 per troy ounce. By 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m GMT), the price of gold had slowed to $4,144.7 per ounce (-4.92%).

Meanwhile, silver futures with delivery in August 2025 lost 7.19% and amounted to $47.69 per troy ounce.

The price of palladium futures with delivery in December 2025 on the NYMEX was $1,434 per troy ounce (-6.72%), and platinum futures with delivery in January 2026 on the NYMEX fell by 7.44% to $1,529.2 per troy ounce.