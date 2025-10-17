Trade turnover between Austria, Russia down 74% in January-July — trade mission

VIENNA, October 17. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Austria and Russia plummeted by 74% in January-July 2025 year-on-year to 536.5 mln euro, the Russian trade mission in the republic reported, having analyzed data from the Austrian Federal Statistical Office.

Austria's exports to Russia decreased by 13.4% (to 488.6 mln euro), while imports from Russia fell by 96.8%, from 1.5 bln euro to 48 mln euro. Russia's share of Austria's foreign trade went down from 0.92% to 0.24%, while the share of imports decreased from 1.36% to 0.04%.

Aluminum remained the main import item from Russia, accounting for almost 46% of supplies, while pharmaceutical and medical products remained the main export item, with a share of 57%.