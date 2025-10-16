Test voyage of ferry from Turkey made to Sochi — governor

KRASNODAR, October 16. /TASS/. A test international voyage of the Seabridge ferry was made from Turkey to the Russian resort city of Sochi but the scheduled service is premature and unsafe, Governor of the Krasnodar Region Veniamin Kondratyev told TASS.

The test international voyage of the Seabridge ferry was made to Sochi. The Krasnodar Region is interested in developing the marine transportation and increasing the attractiveness for tourists. We nevertheless believe the organization of the international cargo and passenger ferry service in the current environment is unsafe and premature," he said.

The Seabridge ferry can carry up to 200 vehicles and trucks requiring a thorough inspection and it does not appear possible to arrange it in Sochi now, the governor noted.