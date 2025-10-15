Annual inflation in Russia remain 8.08% from October 7 to 13 — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia was recorded at the level of 8.08%, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said in the current price situation review.

Earlier reports said that annual inflation in the country was also at 8.08% as of October 6.

"Inflation slowed down in the consumer market to 0.21% over the week from October 7 to 13, 2025. The price growth rate for foods declined to 0.22%, including to 0.15 for foods net of vegetables and fruits. The price dynamics was 1.56% for fruit and vegetable products. Prices changed by 0.32% in the nonfood segment; prices were at the last week level in the monitored services sector," the ministry said.

