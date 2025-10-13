Turkmenistan reports multiple increase in shipments along North-South Corridor

ASHGABAT, October 13. /TASS/. Turkmenistan and Russia are jointly advancing the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which has resulted in a multiple increase in freight traffic along the route, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyev said.

"Cooperation in the field of transportation has been and remains one of the key areas of partnership between Turkmenistan and Russia. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of relevant agencies, we can see steady positive dynamics. As you know, in 2023, a sub commission on transport was established within the framework of the intergovernmental commission to ensure effective interaction between transport institutions. Through joint efforts aimed at developing the International North-South Transport Corridor, export, import, and transit shipments have grown severalfold," Atagulyev stated during the 13th meeting of the Russian-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

He added that Turkmenistan is interested in continuing efforts to expand freight traffic along the Eastern route of the INSTC, which runs through Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Iran.

Atagulyev also noted the successful implementation of the cooperation program between the railway authorities of the two countries for 2023-2025. According to him, the process of finalizing the draft roadmap for cooperation in the transport sector through 2027 is currently nearing completion.

The 13th meeting of the Russian-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in Ashgabat on Monday.