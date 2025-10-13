OPEC+ states’ output in Sept. 333,000 bpd lower than planned considering voluntary cuts

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Countries participating in the OPEC+ output reduction agreement posted an increase in oil production in September 2025 by 538,000 barrels per day (bpd), though output was 333,000 bpd below the target considering voluntary cuts and compensations, OPEC reported.

Without Libya, Iran and Venezuela, which are freed from output cuts, the volume of production by countries of the alliance stood at 37.511 mln barrels per day (mbd). Considering all voluntary cuts and compensation schedules planned for last month, OPEC+ nations were to produce 37.844 mbd. Consequently, the alliance’s production was 333,000 bpd below the plan.

Meanwhile, some countries still exceeded their production commitments under the OPEC+ deal. Thus, Kazakhstan produced 1.84 mbd in September, which is 306,000 bpd higher than the OPEC+ plan, compared to the quota of 1.534 mbd.