Silver prices hit all-time high, surpassing $50 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The price of silver futures with December delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has reached an all-time high, exceeding $50 per troy ounce, according to data from the trading platform.

As of 3:33 p.m. Moscow time, the precious metal was up 5.97%, trading at $50.07 per troy ounce. By 3:48 p.m., silver prices had slowed their growth to $49.825 per ounce (+5.46%).

At the same time, gold futures for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange were trading at $4,097.2 per troy ounce (+2.42%).