Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $118 mln with settlements on October 10

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on October 10, 2025, in the amount of 9.6 bln rubles ($118 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The Central Bank sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on October 9, 2025 in the amount of 70.7 bln rubles ($870 mln).

The Bank of Russia carries out purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the yuan-ruble instrument.