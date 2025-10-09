There is currently no alternative to AI and it requires ever more energy — Gazprom CEO

SAINT PETERSBURG, October 9. /TASS/. There is currently no alternative to artificial intelligence, and it demands increasing amounts of energy, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum (SPIGF-2025).

"Digitalization, artificial intelligence – these are inevitable. We have already embarked on this path, and we are moving along it. In fact, there is no alternative to artificial intelligence. The purpose of our plenary session, of course, is not to debate how AI will develop, whether it is needed or not and so on. We are simply noting that it requires more and more energy consumption," he said.

The more powerful the data centers, and the more advanced the artificial intelligence, the greater the energy required, Miller added.

At the same time, he noted that countries lacking sufficient energy to power data centers would be "left on the sidelines of history."

He also emphasized that Russia has no real competitors when it comes to gas reserves. "You asked, what is Russia’s role? An important one! And why is it important? When it comes to gas, there are simply no competitors anywhere near us," he said.