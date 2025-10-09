Russia's trade with Central Asia exceeds $45 bln, but this is not the limit — Putin

DUSHANBE, October 9. /TASS/. Russia's mutual trade with the countries of Central Asia has exceeded $45 billion, but there is potential to significantly increase this figure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said speaking at the Russia-Central Asia summit.

"Russia is firmly committed to further strengthening its strategic partnership and alliance with your countries, deepening mutually beneficial political, economic, and humanitarian ties. We have already achieved truly good results in all these areas. For example, at the end of last year, Russian trade turnover with the Central Asian states, including the Five, exceeded $45 billion," the president said adding that overall, this is a good result.

"But I want to draw your attention, and I always give this example in such cases: tomorrow, Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko (President of Belarus – TASS) will participate in our work on the CIS, and our trade turnover with Belarus exceeds $50 billion," the Russian leader noted.

Putin recalled that Belarus has a population of only 10 million, while Uzbekistan has almost 40 million, Tajikistan has over 10 million, and Kazakhstan has over 20 million.

"Can you imagine?! I'm not even talking about other countries. What a colossal resource! And this means there are also good prospects for developing our economic relations," Putin said.