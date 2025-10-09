Russian Industry Ministry expects steel production decline this year

DUSHANBE, October 9. /TASS/. The decline in steelmaking is expected in Russia this year, Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov told reporters.

"There will be a decline in production this year in any case," the minister said. The key rate lowering by the Central Bank will make it possible "to revive the housing market," Alikhanov noted. "I hope we will return to demand growth on the domestic market," he added.

Steel production in Russia dropped by 7% as of the end of 2024, the minister said earlier.