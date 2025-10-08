Russian Government Bond Index drops below 114 points first time since June 26

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Russian Government Bond Index (RGBI) edged down below 114 points for the first time since June 26 of this year, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The RGBI index lost 0.7%, to 113.99 points. It accelerated the decline later to 113.96 points (down 0.72%).

The Moscow Exchange Government Bond Index is the main indicator of the Russian government debt market. The Moscow Exchange has been calculating the RGBI index since December 31, 2002, with the initial value being 100 points.