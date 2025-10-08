Tatarstan offers India new investment projects in special economic zones

KAZAN, October 8. /TASS/. Tatarstan intends to intensify investment cooperation with India and offers businesses opportunities to locate production facilities in the republic's special economic zones, the republic’s head, Rustam Minnikhanov, said during a business breakfast at the TIME: Russia-India. Mutual Efficiency business forum in Kazan.

"At the same time, according to the head of Tatarstan, cooperation in the field of investment is still underdeveloped. He offered Indian entrepreneurs to explore the region's potential and opportunities, noting that Tatarstan ranks among the top regions in Russia in terms of investment attractiveness. Two special economic zones are operating in the republic - Alabuga and Innopolis. A third zone is being prepared for launch. In addition, there are industrial and technology parks, business incubators, and others," the forum organizers said following the meeting.

India's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia Vinay Kumar confirmed his interest in expanding investment cooperation. He noted that Tatarstan, in its turn, may be interested in India's systematic approach to health issues and its experience in developing the film industry. Kumar also recalled that last year a decision was made to expand India's diplomatic presence in Russia, and Kazan was chosen as one of two cities for the opening of an Indian consulate general. According to him, the opening is already “a matter of weeks, not months.” He did not rule out that the consulate in Kazan would begin operations in November.

Minnikhanov also noted that trade turnover between Tatarstan and India more than doubled last year, reaching $360 million. Tatarstan accounted for 80% of exports. "Our republic is interested in promoting the products of its enterprises in India, including trucks, helicopters, ships, gas pumping equipment, tires, compressors, medical instruments, machine-building and petrochemical products. We aim to expand cooperation with India in the fields of high technology, electronics, energy, pharmaceuticals, light industry, and others," he emphasized.

The first business forum “TIME: Russia - India. Mutual Efficiency” is being held in Kazan on October 8-9. The forum's business program consists of sessions on key areas: investment and finance, the labor market, education and science, IT and digital technologies, medicine, the oil and gas chemical complex, agriculture, the film industry, the media sphere, and creative industries. Participants include officials from the Indian federal government and representatives of Indian state administrations. Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar is also taking part in the forum.

