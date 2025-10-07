Russia's international reserves renew all-time high in September

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia's international reserves increased by 3.46% (or $23.843 billion) in September and totaled $713.301 billion as of October 1, 2025, having renewed all-time high, according to the Central Bank.

As of October 1, 2024, Russia's international reserves amounted to $633.737 billion.

In September 2025, foreign exchange reserves decreased by 0.78% to $431.087 billion, while the value of monetary gold in reserves increased by 10.68% to $282.213 billion, setting a new all-time high.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.