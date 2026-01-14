Silver’s market capitalization surpasses $5 trillion

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Silver’s market capitalization has exceeded $5 trillion, according to data from Companiesmarketcap, a portal that calculates the market capitalization of publicly traded companies, precious metals, cryptocurrencies, and exchange-traded funds.

Gold ranks first with a market capitalization of $32.26 trillion. Silver is followed in third place by Nvidia, with a market capitalization of $4.523 trillion. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, ranks fourth at $4.061 trillion, while Apple is fifth at $3.857 trillion.

Silver’s market capitalization is calculated by multiplying the current price of silver by the estimated volume that has been mined to date - approximately 1,751,000 metric tons. These figures are approximate. A significant portion of silver has been lost or destroyed as a result of industrial use, Companiesmarketcap notes.