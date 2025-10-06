Russian grain export may grow if price situation changes — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Export revenues are growing this year in almost all the areas of the agricultural segment, except grain crops because of low global prices, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"In 2025, growth of export revenues is generally maintained across almost all the areas, but with the exception of grain crops. Our situation is not good there, but is related to extremely low global prices for these products," Patrushev said.

"Nevertheless, our grain continues enjoying the demand of foreign buyers. And we understand pretty well that in case the price situation changes, I think that volumes of its supplies will grow seriously," the deputy prime minister added.

Russia exported about 53 mln metric tons of grain as of the end of the prior agricultural year (from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025), including 44 mln metric tons of grain.