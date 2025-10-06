Grain yield in Russia 10% times higher than last year — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The grain crops yield in Russia in 2025 is 10% higher than in 2024 and the forecast for the harvest is kept at 135 mln metric tons, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"The harvest work is now proactively underway in our country. We have the yield of grain crops 10% higher than last year," Patrushev said.

The harvest forecast for grain in 2025 is maintained at the level of 135 mln metric tons, including about 88 mln metric tons of wheat, he noted.

The grain harvest in Russia is steadily above 120 mln metric tons for about six years in succession, the deputy prime minister said. "This became possible in many aspects owing to systemic support of the government and the rollout of cutting-edge technologies," Patrushev stressed.