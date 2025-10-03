Russian Finance Ministry suggests VAT on goods from marketplaces

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry has developed amendments to the internal revenue code aimed at collecting the value-added tax (VAT) from foreign goods imported to Russia and acquired by individuals on electronic trading platforms since 2027.

The relevant document was posted on the federal portal for draft regulations. According to the document, VAT will total 5% in 2027, 10% in 2028, 15% in 2029, and 20% from 2030 onward.

VAT will apply to foreign goods, whose value is not above limits for imports to the Eurasian Economic Union without payment of the customs duty.

"The tax payment by foreign sellers and foreign trading platform indicated in paragraph 1 of this Article will be made at the latest of 28th day of the month following the expired fiscal period," the draft regulation indicates.