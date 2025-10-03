Russia’s oil and gas revenues down 24.5% in September — ministry

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia’s oil and gas revenues fell by 24.5% in September 2025 year-on-year to 582.5 bln rubles ($7 bln) compared to 771.9 bln rubles in the previous year, according to TASS calculations and figures provided by the Finance Ministry.

In monthly terms, revenues grew by 15.3% (582.5 bln rubles compared to 505 bln rubles in August 2025).

In January-September 2025, oil and gas revenues lost 20.6% to 6.609 trillion rubles ($80.5 bln). For the same period last year, oil and gas revenues amounted to 8.327 trillion rubles.