Ministry to allocate $170 mln for currency, gold sales from October 7 to November 7

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry will allocate 13.9 bln rubles ($170 mln) for selling foreign currency and gold within the fiscal rule from October 7 to November 7, the ministry reported.

Daily sales of foreign currency and gold will equal 0.6 bln rubles ($7.2 mln).

From September 5 to October 6, the Finance Ministry planned to allocate 31.5 bln rubles ($388 mln) for sale of foreign currency and gold under the fiscal rule, with daily purchases equaling 1.4 bln rubles ($17 mln).