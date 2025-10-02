Russia passed through challenging period in economy — Putin

SOCHI, October 3. /TASS/. Russia has passed through a very difficult stage in the economy and can move on, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

The relatively low budget deficit "which is 2.6% [of GDP] this year and will probably be 1.6% as planned in the next year" and the state debt below 20% are the fundamental things, with which the economic situation in Russia is associated," the head of state noted.

All these things together "provide us with grounds to believe that we passed through a very difficult stage" and also gives confidence "that we have all the grounds and opportunities to move on," Putin said.